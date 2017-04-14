Dilip Kumar better honored with Living Legend Lifetime Award

IANS, Posted On : April 14, 2017 7:03 pm

MUMBAI

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar was on April 11 felicitated with a Living Legend Lifetime Award from the Punjab Association at his residence here. “Mr. Ranbir Singh Chandok and Mr. Anand of the Punjab Association visited me today. God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon,” a post from the 94-year-old actor’s official Twitter handle read on April 11.

The post was accompanied by photographs in which Dilip Kumar – looking frail but in good spirit – could be seen posing with the plaque. Also seen in the pictures is his wife Saira Banu and the officials who felicitated the actor.

Earlier this month, there was buzz that Dilip Kumar’s health was not up to the mark. Regarding that, he commented: “God’s grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “So much love from Asif Farooqui. Thank you for this beautiful wall mural on Hill Road in Bandra. God bless you,” referring to a piece of work – inspired by the Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu-starrer “Gopi” – by the artist.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He is known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Karma”.