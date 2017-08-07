Dilip Chauhan is Deputy Comptroller for Minority Affairs, Nassau County, New York

New York – Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos has announced that Indian American Dilip Chauhan, has been promoted to the position of Deputy Comptroller for Minority Affairs.

The Comptroller’s Office has been a driving force in advocating for increased business opportunities for Minority and Women Owned Enterprises (MWBEs), and Veterans to meet the County’s aspirational goals.

The County, however, still lags behind its goals and in complying with state requirements. Chauhan has been a leader in this effort in the Comptroller’s Office and his promotion recognizes the importance of helping the County increase its outreach to the minority communities.

“Mr. Dilip Chauhan has done an outstanding job for the County in advancing the Comptroller’s mission by assisting members of the minority communities to better navigate local government, helping resolve governmental issues faced by minority constituents and ensuring MWBEs gain full access to business opportunities,” said Maragos, in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence that Dilip will be a strong advocate for our minority communities in ensuring that Nassau County Government serves all resident equally.”

Chauhan took oath with “Vachanamrut” the Hindi scripture, and said, “it’s an honor and a privilege to be appointed the position of Deputy Comptroller. I am excited to continue my work, supporting the Comptroller’s efforts to provide equal opportunity for MWBEs to do business with Nassau County. It’s my great honor to work alongside Mr. Maragos who in one of the most honest and decent man in public service. I look forward to continue working with Mr. Maragos as I take up the responsibility as a Deputy Comptroller.”

Chauhan has been active in numerous community and business organizations including: “Advisor” to the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), a “Board member” for Service Now for Adult Persons (SNAP) – a social service agency dedicated to improving and enhancing the quality of life for older adults, a “Volunteer” for the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit, and as an “Advisor” for South Asian Affairs, New York State Assembly.

Chauhan has been recognized with numerous awards for his community service in last one decade. He is married with two children and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.