Digvijay Gaekwad appointed to University of Central Florida Board of Trustees

NEW YORK – The Governor of Florida Rick Scott has appointed Indian American Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees, along with announcing 11 other appointments.

Gaekwad’s term started on February 2, 2018. It will end on January 6, 2023.

Gaekwad, a businessman based in Ocala, Florida, has more than three decades of experience in setting up successful businesses.

Gaekwad has founded businesses in several fields, including convenience stores, real estate, hospitality and information technology and is the founder and CEO of the IT firm, NDS USA Information Technology as well as Danny G Management which runs a chain of restaurants and hotels across Florida.

He has also served on several boards, including Enterprise Florida, Inc., Visit Florida, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Marion County Visitor and Convention Bureau, Marion County Tourism Development Council, Marion County Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Space Florida, Independence National Bank and Taylor, Bean & Whitaker.

Gaekwad was born in Baroda, Gujarat, and graduated with a political science degree from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in India and then moved to the United States in 1987.

Gaekwad has been honored with many awards, including the Asian American Hotel Owners Association Chairman’s Award, a ‘One Million Jobs’ certificate, the Lion of the Year Award, the Leaders Leader Award and the Glorious India Chairman’s Award.

News India Times had recently reported that Gaekwad had bought the Church Street Exchange Building, along with Orlando businessman Robert Yeager of Sullivan Properties for $14.2 million.

Gaekwad lives in Ocala with his wife Manisha Gaekwad, and two sons Karan Gaekwad and Kunal Gaekwad.