Dhruv Singh to play lead in CBS’ “Pandas in New York”

NEW YORK – Indian American actor Dhruv Singh will be playing the lead in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot “Pandas in New York,” which has also been written by another Indian American, Ajay Sahgal, along with CBS TV Studios.

According to a CBS report, “Pandas in New York” is about a family of Indian doctors who have a successful group practice in New York City and decide to embark on a project to arrange their youngest son Rishi’s (Singh) life, though he has made plans of his own.

Singh’s character Rishi is a physician who has just spent a year in Cambodia as a member of Doctors Without Borders and is now back home in New York.

He has accepted a job with a free clinic without his family’s knowledge, but his family wants him to be that nice Indian boy who joins the Pandas’ orthopedic practice, marries a nice Indian girl with a medical degree and has as many children as possible; and they will go to any extent to make it all happen.

The cast of the show also includes Nisha Munshi, Hina Abdullah, Dan O’Brien, Bernard White and Gita Reddy, and will be executive produced by Sahgal, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling, according to a CBS report.

Singh is a writer and a performer as well as a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company.

He has appeared in several Upright Citizen Brigade shows and has been credited in CBS Studios-produced “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Childrens Hospital” and “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.”