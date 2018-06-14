Dhivya Suryadevara appointed CFO of General Motors

Indian American Dhivya Suryadevara has been appointed as General Motors’ new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2018 as current CFO Chuck Stevens will be retiring.

Suryadevara, 39, has been vice president of Corporate Finance since July 2017 and the vice president of Finance and Treasurer prior to that along with serving as the CEO and Chief Investment Officer for GM Asset Management, according to a press release.

As the vice president of Corporate Finance, Suryadevara has been responsible for corporate financial planning, investor relations and special projects, and as the vice president of Finance and Treasurer, she helped achieve ratings upgrades from all three credit ratings agencies, completing $2B notes issuance to fund discretionary pension contributions and upsized and renewed GM’s $14.5B revolver.

As the CEO and Chief Investment Officer for GM Asset Management, Suryadevara was responsible for the management of business and investment activities of GM’s $85B pension operations.

Suryadevara has also worked on other projects for the company, including Opel divestiture, Cruise acquisition, Lyft investment and SoftBank’s investment in GM Cruise. She joined GM in 2005.

Suryadevara received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in commerce from the University of Madras in Chennai, India, and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Accountant.

“Dhivya’s experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations positions her well to build on the strong business results we’ve delivered over the last several years,” Mary Barra, the chairman and CEO of GM, said in a statement.