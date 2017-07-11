Dheeraj, Manit turn bodyguards for Anjum, Shraddha

MUMBAI

Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura became bodyguards for their “Kundali Bhagya” female co-stars Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya when the four of them visited the capital to promote their forthcoming show.

During the promotion for the show last week, the four actors visited India Gate where fans rushed to click photographs with them. Then Dheeraj and Manit took charge and turned bodyguards to protect their female co-actors from the increasing crowds.

“The four of us were excited to visit India Gate as it had been a long time since we had last been there. It was an overwhelming experience for all of us as we did not expect such a huge crowd literally running behind us,” Dheeraj said in a statement.

“They were scrambling over each other to get a picture with us. While we love interacting with our fans and getting their feedback, the crowd in Delhi got really excited and started chasing us to get pictures and we had to run to our cars,” he added.

Anjum added: “It was truly heart-warming to see the love people had for us. They instantly recognised us and couldn’t wait to hug us and get selfies. Thanks to Dheeraj and Manit, who saved the day by doubling up as our bodyguards.”

“Kundali Bhagya” will be aired on Zee TV starting from July 12. It’s a spin-off of the channel’s popular show “Kumkum Bhagya”.