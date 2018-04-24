Dharmesh Yelande conducts dance workshop in New Jersey

NEW YORK – Navrang Dance Academy, New Jersey, in association with TV Asia organized a dance workshop, conducted by Dharmesh Yelande.

Dharmesh was the winner on a reality TV dance show series in India named Boogie Woogie, and was first runner-up on Dance India Dance (Season 2). He has starred in ABCD: AnyBody Can Dance, ABCD 2 and he choreographed for the movie Tees Maar Khan.

The workshop was hsted by Varsha Naik of Navrang Dance Academy, and held in the TV Asia premises.

Padma Shri H R Shah, the founder of TV Asia honored Dharmesh with an award.

“New Jersey is blooming with talent, and we encourage people of all ages to come out and show their talent,” said Shah.

Dharmesh led a three-hour workshop and taught 60 young and talented individuals of New Jersey.

“Everyone in the room understood the magic of dancing,” he said.

At the event, Dharmesh shared a glimpse of his journey and what motivates him to keep dancing.

“This event was another great opportunity for young and talented dancers to come and learn the unique techniques from a star dancer and choreographer like Dharmesh,” said Naik.

Naik has hosted celebrity workshops before, including dance workshops with Saroj Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Master Satya and Kathak guru Nishi Singh.