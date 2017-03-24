Dhanush has reintroduced me as hero: Raj Kiran

IANS, Posted On : March 24, 2017 2:34 pm

CHENNAI

Veteran actor Raj Kiran, who plays the lead in upcoming Tamil drama “Power Paandi”, said on March 22 that he is happy to be reintroduced as hero.

Talking to reporters here, Raj Kiran said: “After 27 years, Dhanush has reintroduced me as hero. I’m thankful to him and really happy.”

Having started his career as a producer, Raj Kiran made his acting debut with 1989 Tamil film “Enna Petha Raasa” and went on to work in films such as “Nandha”, “Jai” and “Sandakozhi”.

In “Power Paandi”, Raj Kiran plays a 64-year- old character, rumored to be a former stunt- man.

The film marks the directorial debut of Dhanush, who has also produced it under Wunderbar Films.

In Tamil Nadu, the film will be distributed by Rajarajan of K Productions.

“I’m more confident about ‘Power Paandi’ than my next release ‘Baahubali 2’,” Rajarajan said.

Also starring Prasanna, Chaya Singh and Divyadarshini, the film is slated for an April 14 release.