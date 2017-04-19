Devotees sing, dance at Mata Ki Chowki

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 19, 2017 8:17 pm

The Hari Om Mandir in Medinah, Ill., hosted a Mata ki Chowki earlier this month to celebrate Chaitra Navratri. The chowki was performed by Bunty Bawa of California. Amidst dhol (drums) and ringing bells, Bawa was welcomed into the temple, fully packed with devotees waiting anxiously to hear his popular Bhents, a temple press release said.

After starting with the recitation of Ganesh Vandana, Bawa started singing his popular Bhents one after the other, enthraling the audience with his singing and loud clapping as devotees started singing, clapping, dancing. To add to the ambience, the temple was decorated with chunris, bells, kalash, flowers and garlands.

For the first time, the entire program was streamed live on Facebook, and hundreds of devotees were logged in.

Several messages poured in, congratulating the temple management on the success of the program. The evening culminated with dinner prasad. Navratri, celebrated over nine days and nights, is dedicated to the nine embodiments of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days to seek blessing of Maa Durga. It is believed that people who worship Maa Bhagwati, by fasting and chanting mantras during Navratri, will be blessed with prosperity, health and wisdom in their life.