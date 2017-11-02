Devanshi Patel to write Indian American dramedy developed by CW

The CW will be developing an Indian American dramedy, Make Divya Great Again, which will be written by Indian American writer Devanshi Patel.

“I’m not making America great again, but CBS and CW are helping me ‘Make Divya Great Again,’” Patel wrote on Facebook on Oct. 27.

The CW is a joint venture between CBS Corporation, and Warner Bros. Entertainment and according to a Deadline Hollywood report; Patel will also be the co-executive producer of the show along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Co.

The show is about an Indian American woman who calls of her arranged marriage which was forced upon her by her traditional parents, and invents a perfect Indian boyfriend, while she has to clear her name in the mysterious yet comical and accidental death of her ex-fiancé.

This then puts her in situations that overturn her life forever.

Patel is a comedy writer at Disney/ABC Television Group in Burbank, California and was earlier the staff writer of TBS’ Ground Floor and ABC’s Black-ish.