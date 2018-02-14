Dev Patel to play David Copperfield in new take on the Charles Dickens novel

Indo- British actor Dev Patel, who shot to fame with Slumdog Millionaire (2008) is set to play David Copperfield. Patel has played leading roles in several movies, the latest being Lion, for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

The new version of Charles Dickens’ novel that best reflects the author’s own life, will be directed and written by Armando Iannucci, of the award-winning series ‘Veep,’ Variety magazine reported in its online edition Feb. 14.

FilmNation’s retelling of “The Personal History of David Copperfield” offers a “modern take” on the character as he goes through life to find his niche, Variety reported. Dickens created the character back in 1850, one that closely mirrored his own experience of a hard childhood that he overcomes to become a successful writer.

Patel is just coming off his directorial debut with “Home Shopper” a film featured at the Sundance Festival. He earned critical acclaim for his role in The Man Who Knew Infinity, the story of genius Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.