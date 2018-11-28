Dev Patel, others to star in TV show based on New York Times “Modern Love” column

Indian American actor Dev Patel will be starring in Amazon’s adaptation of The New York Times’s famous “Modern Love” column.

The show is based on the different “Modern Love” columns in The New York Times and will “explore love in its multitude of forms—including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love,” according to a Muse report.

According to a Deadline report, the show will be directed by John Carney, known for his musical movie “Once,” and will star Patel along with Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Julia Garner and many more.

Certain episodes will also be directed by Emmy Rossum of “Shameless” and Sharon Horgan of “Catastrophe.”

The show will be executive produced by Todd Hoffman along with Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, while Carney and Trish Hofmann will serve as producers, according to a Deadline report.

“Modern Love” column editor Daniel Jones will serve as a consulting producer; the show is currently in production in New York.