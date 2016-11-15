Dev Patel Is Excited About His Role In ‘Lion’

From News Dispatches

Actor Dev Patel, who stars in Garth Davis’ “Lion” underwent a drastic change for his role as Saroo Brierley in the upcoming drama “Lion,” to look like a man “no one has ever seen before”, which led him to grow his hair and beard to look more mature and masculine.

The 26-year-old actor has also admitted opportunities such as ‘Lion’ don’t come around “very often” for him. “Journeys like this don’t come around very often for someone who looks like I do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I called my manager straight after I walked out of the audition and told him that if I get it, don’t send me anything for the next eight months. Don’t distract me with any other work or audition,” Patel told The Hollywood Reporter during a Q&A that followed a screening of the film at the Academy’s Linwood Dunn theater in Los Angeles.

Patel stars alongside Nicole Kidman, who plays the role of Patel’s on-screen mother Sue Brierley, Rooney Mara and David Wenham.

Lion, which received rave reviews in the festival circuit, tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who gets separated from his brother and mother when he ends up 1600 kilometers (994 miles) away from his home, lost at a train station in Calcutta. After getting adopted by a family in Australia, and two decades later, Brierley uses Google Earth to find his his long-lost family. Written by Luke Davis, “Lion” is based on the nonfiction book “A Long Way Home” by Brierley.

“Lion” was screened at the Zurich Film Festival, the London Film Festival and the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released in the U.S. by The Weinstein Company on November 25.

Newcomer Sunny Pawar, who was cast from a group of over 2000 boys, plays the young Saroo, while Patel stars his twenty-something counterpart.