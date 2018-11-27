Desi.NYC, Musik Therapy presents Bhangra Bash at Urban Desi Nights

As 2018 comes to an end Desi.NYC has combined this month’s Urban Desi Nights with their sixth annual Bhangra Bash at The Chelsea Bell in New York City on Friday, November 30 with Monty Lokesh Kataria.

The event, which celebrates the love for the folk Indian dance form of “Bhangra” and South Asian music globally, will also serve as a launch party for British artist Raxstar’s new album “Glass Ceiling” featuring Pav Dharia, The PropheC, Humble the Poet, Samica and Arjun! New York’s very own, G Sidhu will be performing at Bhangra Bash as his second stop on the “Pehli Tape US tour,” in partnership with Musik Therapy, a collective focused on artist management and PR, G. Sidhu will be in attendance alongside Naveen, Amrita, and G.Money, according to a press release.

The night is sure to be unforgettable accompanied by Premier Drummers Dholis, Raj Daffu and Jaskaran Kora, while music will be provided by DJ 1E, DJ Blaze STL and DJ Mandeep.

Urban Desi Nights (UDN) is an offspring of the Urban Desi Conference x Concert (#UDC) held in March every year at the global crossroads of the world – New York City.