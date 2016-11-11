Desi Democrats Mourn Defeat, Fear Future

By Ela Dutt

Indian-American Democrats are mourning the defeat of their presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Nov. 8, and some are concerned about the potential for more racial profiling with the victory of a candidate whose campaign rhetoric they considered incendiary. But they find a silver lining in the election of numerous Democratic lawmakers to Capitol Hill and the rise in voter turnout among Indian-Americans.

All those News India Times spoke to after the elections said they were shocked and disappointed and still trying to process the results. According to past surveys more than 70 percent of Indian-Americans support the Democratic Party. Despite an enormous push however, to get the Indian-American vote out especially in swing states, they failed to change the result. Yet, activists argue the community was far more engaged this time than in previous elections.

“We delivered our voters,” declared Shekar Narasimhan, founder of Asian American Victory Fund, and former member of the Democratic National Committee’s Indian American Leadership Council. In the last weeks of the Clinton campaign, Indian-Americans stepped up their get-out-the-vote movement around the country. “We doubled the number of first-time Asian American voters in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida,” Narasimhan told News India Times. He exulted over the number of Indian-Americans elected to the U.S. Congress and state legislatures and even city councils. “This is the silver lining – when less than 1 percent of the population of the U.S. is Indian-American and it gets 5 people elected to Congress. No other community, not even the Jewish Americans achieved that in such a short period,” Narasimhan said.

Some Indian-Americans are saw a rise in hate crime and sexual assaults even during the presidential campaign and attribute it to the “normalization” of rhetoric against Muslims, other minorities and women. For policy wonk Anisha Singh, a Democrat from Florida, currently working in Washington, D.C., as a campaign manager at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the streets feel unsafe now in Washington, D.C. “Hate crime against Muslims has risen from 12 a month to 30 a month around the country, and sexual assaults went up 200 times in 2015,” she contended. “So as an Indian woman and progressive Democrat, its worrisome,” she said.

Healthcare, the Supreme Court, and progressive laws were threatened, she felt, and hopes that Indian-American candidates elected t Congress would be the bulwark against policies that threaten the gains of the Obama administration. “We did break a glass ceiling by elected these candidates. I hope they will be our advocates because it’s going to be a rough road ahead,” Singh predicted.

Other Indian-Americans voiced similar concerns adding immigration to the issues that they felt were threatened. “It’s been a rough few days since we got the results,” Deepa Sharma of California, said in a shaky voice. “I have friends who are undocumented and came as little kids who found out their status only when they grew up. I’m worried about them and it’s hard to hear their fears,” Sharma told News India Times. “Trump made very superficial overtures to the Indian-American community and so maybe some Republicans feel safe. But the common man on the street may not be as discerning,” according to her. She is looking to leadership from California Attorney General Kamala Harris who won her race for the U.S. Senate.

“We see her as someone who can challenge the incoming administration and voice our views,” she said. Sharma also drew attention to Vice President-elect Mike Pence of Indiana, in whose state Indian-American Purvi Patel was wrongfully convicted on feticide charges, and believes that law could become nationwide. “Hillary Clinton’s defeat was a huge blow to minorities and Indian-Americans,” Sharma said. But she put her trust in the Indian-Americans elected to public office. “People are going to be looking to the Indian-Americans in Congress – formidable leaders in their communities,” Sharma said.

For Amit Jani, founder of the South Asians for Hillary Clinton organization that campaigned nationwide, the defeat is particularly disappointing. “It is unfathomable to us that America would choose a guy who is bigoted, sexist … It’s going to take time to get ourselves together,” he said. “But we will get mobilized for many other elections coming up.”

Those interviewed believe the way Indian-American Democrats mobilized for the presidential election would pay dividends in coming months and years. It could result in a more structured operation for national and state -level races. And while they were not able to help break the tallest glass ceiling, they were able to make several cracks in it with the victory of so many Indians to Congress and to state and local level offices.