Derek Kilmer, Doug Collins reintroduce bill to stop H-1B visa abuse

Editor, Posted On : March 24, 2017 3:25 pm

WASHINGTON, DC: US House of Representatives Derek Kilmer (D-WA) and Doug Collins (R-GA) have reintroduced a bill to prevent American employers from sending jobs overseas by abusing the H-1B visa program.

The legislation entitled ‘The Keeping American Jobs Act’ would stop employers that are awarded temporary visas through the H-1B program from using them to train workers in the United States through the process known as ‘knowledge transfer’ and then move those jobs to another country.

“Our policies should promote jobs in America,” said Kilmer, in a statement. “They shouldn’t be about sending jobs done by hard working Americans overseas. That’s why I’m continuing my push with Representative Collins to keep H-1B visas from ever being used to send any job to another country.”

“Protecting American jobs is crucial in order for our economy to continue to gain strength and momentum,” said Collins, in a statement. “Companies have the opportunity to bring workers from overseas on an H-1B visa in the event that qualified Americans aren’t available, but we can’t allow the law to be exploited to displace American workers and send their jobs abroad. The Keeping American Jobs Act protects American workers by preventing bad actors from abusing the system in order to offshore jobs.”

The bill had earlier died in the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security.