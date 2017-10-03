Denver Art Museum praised by Hindus for featuring Lord Ganesha exhibition

The Denver Art Museum in Colorado is collaborating with the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, for their October exhibition of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

For the exhibition “Ganesha: The Playful Protector” which will run from Oct. 1 to 28 at the Denver Art Museum, the National Museum of Cambodia will loan their 29-inch tall, cross-legged sandstone Lord Ganesha statue from between the years 600 and 700, to the museum for the centerpiece of the exhibition

The National Museum of Cambodia will also provide the Denver Art Museum with other representations of Lord Ganesha through sculptures, paintings and textiles including a stone Lord Ganesha with three mother goddesses from the years 800 to 900 from India and a six-armed dancing Lord Ganesha from the years 1000 to 1100 also from India and much more.

“This significant pre-Angkor artwork will be on view along with sculptures, paintings, and textiles from the DAM’s own collection of ancient to modern representations of the Hindu deity,” the museum stated in an announcement adding that Lord Ganesha inspired “numerous representations throughout the Asian subcontinent over time—all of which will be surveyed in the exhibition.”

The Denver Art Museum was praised by Hindus for showcasing the deity Lord Ganesha in its own exhibition this month.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement that “art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth.”

Zed urged all major art museums of the world, to frequently organize exhibitions focused on Hindu art in order to share the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world, with about 1.1 billion believers, with about three million in the U.S., all trying to reach the ultimate goal of ‘moksh’ or liberation.

Lord Ganesha has been widely worshiped since the year 400 and is known as the God of wisdom and the remover of obstacles and is called upon before the beginning of any major activity.