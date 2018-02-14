Democratic Congressman Commends Trump’s Inclusion Of Career And Technical Education In Infrastructure Plan

In rare praise from Democrats for President Donald Trump, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, whose legislation on strengthening technical training and education has so far been unanimously passed by the House of Represenatitives, had words of praise for the infrastructure plan just unveiled by the White House.

Krishnamoorthy, who is the lead Democrat in the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, lauded President Trump’s support for re-authorizing Perkins career and technical education (CTE) program, a part of the Indian-American lawmaker’s proposal.

“I am encouraged that the President has identified reauthorizing the Perkins career and technical education program as a key component in building a modern and dynamic workforce,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. “… I’ve seen firsthand that career and technical education is an overwhelmingly bipartisan endeavor which will close the skills gap and provide Americans with the training necessary to excel in our 21st-century economy,” Krishnamoorthi added, and said he was looking forward to continuing to work with the Administration and the Senate to pass the bipartisan bill “that provides American workers and students with good-paying, family-sustaining, high-skill jobs in emerging fields.”

Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs. He serves on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and on the Committee on Education and the Workforce. In addition, Raja serves as the ranking member, and top Democrat, on the Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules. Krishnamoorthi served as an Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General in the public corruption unit and as Illinois Deputy Treasurer before becoming president of small businesses in the Chicago area focused on the national security and renewable energy sectors.