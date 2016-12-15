Delhi Graduate Savita Vaidhyanathan Takes Over As Cupertino Mayor

By a Staff Writer

Savita Vaidhyanathan , who was elected to the Cupertino City Council in 2014 and has served as its vice-mayor until recently, has taken over as its mayor, becoming the first woman in six years, and the first-ever Indian-American mayor of the city which is located in Santa Clara county.

A resident of Cupertino for more than 20 years, Vaidhyanathan has been very active in the community since her 2014 election to the council. She takes over from Barry Chang who had served as mayor from 1015.

“This is definitely a very momentous moment in my life,” Vaidhyanathan told a packed house at community hall, according to a Dec. 14 Mercury News report. “I have several people to thank for this, and many of them are in this room, and my father, who is not here but is watching from heaven above. He instilled in me the confidence that I could do anything I set my heart to as long as I put the hard work in,” she was quoted as saying

She also thanked her mother, who came to the ceremony from India, and her daughter, husband and other family members in attendance.

She said she is looking forward to continuing to work with residents in the community.

“We have some really interesting times ahead of us,” she said to the audience. “Yes, we will debate. Yes, we may argue, but we all bleed Cupertino. I look forward to your help and inspiration. I will continue to reach out to you for your input and suggestions, and we will definitely help make Cupertino shine because it is a crowning jewel in the Silicon Valley,” she was quoted as saying.

She has an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Delhi University, and an MBA from San Jose State University