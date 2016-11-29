Deepti Pradhan Among Recipients Of Yale Award

By a Staff Writer

She also runs the independent non-profit Tilde Cafe, to help demystify science for the lay person and has received several awards for that effort.

Deepti Pradhan of the Yale University Office of Development was among 28 recipients of the Ivy League institution’s Linda K. Lorimer Award for staff excellence and distinguished service to the university. The awards were presented by Yale

President Peter Salovey and Linda K. Lorimer Nov. 10, for eight key initiatives.

Pradhan received the award for her initiative in creating and developing groundbreaking analytical and statistical tools and models that have significantly improved the university’s ability to fundraise and engage alumni, the citation reads.

During the award ceremony, Salovey noted that the employees’ unique and important contributions represent the true spirit of Yale: innovation, leadership, teamwork, commitment, and exemplary service.

Pradhan joined the Office of Development after spending most of her career in hard science – chemistry, biochemistry, and cell biology, as well as 13 years on the faculty of the Yale School of Medicine. She joined the Office of Development in 2008 to use her skills in data analysis to increase donor support for the university.