Deepika Padukone Named Sexiest Asian Woman

IANS

Actress Deepika Padukone has been named the sexiest Asian woman in the world for the year 2016. She has dethroned actress Priyanka Chopra, who has won the title four times in the popular list that is annually published by Britain-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

Deepika, who is soon set to make her Hollywood debut with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” opposite actor Vin Diesel, said in a statement: “It does bring a smile to my face, but sexy means different things to different people. For me, it’s not just physical. Being comfortable with who you are, is sexy.

Confidence is sexy. Innocence and vulnerability is sexy.”

The 2016 edition of the popular annual poll was based on millions of votes pouring in from across the globe.

Talking about Deepika, Eastern Eye’s Entertainment Editor Asjad Nazir, who founded the list and puts it together annually, said: “With huge films releasing next year, it looks like 2017 will be an even bigger year and more international producers will try stealing away the jewel in Bollywood’s crown.”

Priyanka was pushed down to second place and actress Nia Sharma took the third spot, and reclaimed the title as the sexiest television star. TV actress Drashti Dhami maintained her place in the top-five and came in fourth. Rising star Alia Bhatt cracked the top 10 for the first time and was ranked

fifth.

Others in the top 10 are Sanaya Irani (sixth), Katrina Kaif (seventh), Sonam Kapoor (eight), Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (ninth) and Gauhar Khan (10th).

The oldest is 53-year-old philanthropist Nita Ambani (32nd), who is the first woman ever to be included as an editor’s choice in the 13-year history of the long-running countdown.