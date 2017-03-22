Deepak Chopra questions Trump’s mental health, requests psychiatric evaluation

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 22, 2017 6:57 pm

NEW YORK: Indian American new age celebrity guru Dr. Deepak Chopra has questioned the President of the United States Donald Trump’s mental health, via two tweets.

Chopra also politely asked through one of those tweets if Trump would be willing to go through a psychiatric and neurological evaluation.

Here are the two tweets by Chopra, sent on Monday:

‘I say this with trepidation . Is @POTUS brain impaired ? If so what does this mean for the future of the world ? What can we do ? God bless’

‘Dear @realDonaldTrump @POTUS Would you please submit to a psychiatric and neurological evaluation to restore our confidence . Thank you Sir’

Reports pointed out that many other politicians and celebrities have attacked Trump in the past, including Democratic Sen. Berne Sanders, who called him “delusional” and a “pathological liar”.

Chopra has previously questioned Trump’s mental state, reported USA Today and Blasting News.

In an interview last year with Fox News, he called the president “belligerent.” Back then, he voiced his fears about what would happen to the U.S. if Trump became president.

Chopra apparently believes that Trump is POTUS is a representation of bigotry, racism, and “the one who represents the emotional retardation of a three-year-old.”

The American Psychiatric Association vehemently discourages assumptions regarding the mental health of public figures.

Trump’s personal physician Harold Bornstein thinks otherwise, though, saying the president is well. “There’s nothing seriously wrong with him,” he said in a December interview. “The Donald is fine despite the few extra pounds,” he added.

The California-based Chopra was in Buffalo, New York, today.

He visited the WNED-TV studios to introduce and discuss his PBS special, based on his book, “You are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and why it Matters.”