Darshan Mela held in Amityville for two spiritual luminaries

NEW YORK

The birth anniversaries of two spiritual luminaries, Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj and Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, was celebrated on September 10 at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center in Amityville, NY.

The Science of Spirituality sponsored a festival on this special occasion combining fun activities for the whole family, along with inspirational presentations to nourish the spirit.

The Darshan Mela festival has become a much-anticipated yearly event at the Amityville Science of Spirituality center. The outdoor festivities began with a range of fun activities. A free luncheon was served, consisting of a wide variety of vegetarian food stalls offering dishes from throughout the world.

An expansive spiritual bookstall and photo exhibition were on display. During the day, there were a variety of games, kids’ entertainment, rides and colorful face painting for the children. There was live music presented by the center’s own musical group. For the grown-ups there was a workshop on ethical living and meditation.

Science of Spirituality is a nonprofit, multi-faith organization that provides a forum for people to learn meditation, experience personal transformation, and bring about inner and outer peace and human unity.

Science of Spirituality is currently under the direction of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who is internationally recognized for his work toward inner and outer peace through spirituality, promoting inter-cultural and global understanding.

The Science of Spirituality Meditation Center holds programs weekly in multiple languages including English, Hindi and Spanish.

On Saturdays October 14th, November 11th and December 9th from 9:00am-2:00pm there will be Mini Retreats for creating a healthy lifestyle for body, mind and soul. There will be vegetarian cooking classes, stress reducing yoga and meditation workshops. On Tuesdays the Center will host a workshop series on meditation techniques that can foster greater peace, energy and wellbeing. This will take place on Tuesdays September 13th, 20th, October 3rd, 10th , 17th, 24th and 31st at 7:30pm.

On Saturday October 28th , 9:30 am-3 pm, the Center will be hosting an all day event entitled Living Healthy, Living Happy!~ A Day of Motivation, Inspiration & Spiritual Rejuvenation, with workshops on ways to de-stress, learn meditation, healthy eating and yoga. All are welcome.

Visit www.sos.org/location, for more information.