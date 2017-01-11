‘Dangal’ Fame Laxmi Keluskar Designs ‘Meri Durga’ Set

– MUMBAI

Laxmi Keluskar, who worked as a production designer in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans “Dangal”, has designed the sets of upcoming TV show “Meri Durga”. As the show is based in Haryana, Keluskar recreated the right ambience for it in Mumbai.

“Meri Durga” tells the story of a father who, against all odds, is determined to educate his daughter for her better future. Whereas his daughter, despite her best efforts to study and noble intentions, keeps falling short of his expectations.

“The biggest challenge during designing the set of ‘Meri Durga’ was to recreate the authenticity of rural Haryana in Mumbai. However, my experience from ‘Dangal’ has helped me a lot,” Keluskar said in a statement. “We have not used any over-the-top set-ups. In fact, we have kept the set extremely simple which makes you feel like you are walking in the lanes of a village and living in a typical rustic home,” Keluskar added.

Actor Vicky Ahuja will be seen as Yashpal Choudhary in the Star Plus show, while child actress Ananya Agarwal will be seen as his daughter Durga.

– IANS