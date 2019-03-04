Dance maestro leads Valentine’s Day celebration in Edison,N.J.

Some 250 people joined in celebrating Valentine’s Day through dance Feb. 16, at Akbar Banquet Hall in Edison, N.J. Organized by Varsha Naik, director of Navrang Dance, the highlight of the event was well-known dancer Sandip Soparrkar, the special guest and master ballroom dance instructor.

A press release from Naik says this was the second year of the event, themed “Valentine Magical Night” and attendees included couples, kids and families.

Starting with an open mike Karaoke where talented guests, couples and local artists sang and enjoyed their favorite romantic movie songs and melodies, the event featured a choreographed . performance by Naik and Soparrkar.

Miss India Worldwide Shree Saini , Mrs. India USA Kavita Melhotra Pattani, and winner of Mr. Bharat Pradeep Gupta were among the special guests for the evening.

Soparrkar took over the dance floor to guide and teach the couples some ballroom moves

“Every step , every move has a meaning and when you look into your partners eyes and match their steps it feels magical and romantic” , Soparrkar is quoted saying in the press release.

The kids also enjoyed a special fashion show where “Junior Valentine Prince and Princess” were crowned.

Many more prizes, raffles and give-aways also took place during the evening, the press release said.