Dance goes ‘ek level up’ with Dance+ Season 3

Dance+, the biggest platform for India’s finest dancing talent, is back with Season 3, after enthralling audiences in seasons 1 and 2.

The show has always showcased pure, unadulterated and unique dance performances. In Season 3, it pushes the envelope further and promises to go “Ek Level Up!”

This year, the contestants will face their toughest challenge yet – Remo’s squad, consisting of five dancing stalwarts, highly respected and renowned all over the world. The participants will have to push themselves harder and challenge their limits, in order to compete not only with India’s best, but also, world’s best dancers. In other words, they’ll have to go “Ek Level Up!”

The result will be a pure visual delight for the viewers, as they behold, arguably, the most spectacular dance performances ever seen on Indian television.

Not only the challenges, but even the reward is ‘Ek Level Up!’ this season – the winner of Dance+ 3 will get a chance to feature in Remo D’Souza’s next film.

Dance+ 3 brings back the popular team of the previous seasons – team captains Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, and ace choreographer and Super Judge, Remo D’Souza. The suave Raghav Juyal will host the season, engaging the audiences and the contestants with his impeccable sense of humour and wit.

Talking about the theme of the season, Super Judge Remo D’Souza says “Dance+ has been a platform to contestants who are born to dance. This season, we’re raising the bar. Shakti, Punit and Dharmesh will train the contestants to become world-class performers. The challenge this year, is to go ‘Ek Level Up’ and it’ll be visible in all aspects –the concept, the selection process, the performances and the final reward!”

Dharmesh Yelande, who has choreographed many Bollywood movies, is extremely pepped to be a part of the third season. “Dance+ is more than just another dance reality show. It turns you into a complete performer. It tests not only the contestants, but also the mentors. It’s an experience in itself, and I consider myself very lucky to be associated with a project like this.”

Punit Pathak, a fine choreographer himself, says, “Dance+ season 3 is going to be a level apart. The talent we mentor in our teams will be challenged by Remo sir’s squad this season – who are already internationally acclaimed dancers. So we, as mentors, will have to improve our game. We will have to question everything we’ve learned, and think out of the box. The competition will not be easy, but it will certainly be worth it” he says.

The dancing diva Shakti Mohan is all set, again, to mentor her contestants in the best possible manner. “Dance+ is like a family. The past two seasons have created some strong bonds. With the theme being “Ek Level Up” this year, I’m sure that not only the performances, but the overall show will raise standards and create benchmarks for the years to come.”

DANCE+ SEASON 3, Sat-Sun 8pm ONLY ON STAR PLUS!

