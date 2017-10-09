“Dance for a Cause” set to launch in New Jersey

Varsha Naik of Navrang Dance Academy and Bollywood celebrity choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, are hosting USA Dance Day – Dance for a Cause on Saturday, Oct. 14 at J.P Stevens High School in Edison, New Jersey.

Dance for a Cause was started by Sandip Sopparkar 10 years ago when he decided to join PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in its effort to save the snake.

Soparrkar’s organization chooses a different cause each year. This year that cause is Acid Attack on Women.

“1,500 cases of acid attack happen every year out of which 80 percent are women, and the reason is a man not accepting rejection,” said Soparrkar at a press conference held at Indus American Bank last week.

Acid Attack on Women not only happens in India but in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Cambodia, Italy and UK as well as in the United States and other parts of the world.

“Dance for a Cause has recently received the National Excellence award by the Government of India and I want to thank Varshaji for organizing and hosting ‘USA Dance Day – dance for a cause’ here in New Jersey,” Sopparkar added.

Performances will be given by various dance schools from the Tristate area and will portray a combination of different dance styles including Indian classical, folk, Bollywood, Hip Hop, Ballet, Zumba and Latin forms.

“Through dance you can tell so many stories, you reach everybody’s hearts. Dance has no language and I think that’s what I try to use. Dance is a medium to educate, not just to entertain, but even to educate and make people sensitive towards society,” Soparrkar said.

Naik also thanked the community at the press conference for the support and encouragement for the event. “The event is gaining a lot of momentum on social media already and we have participation entries from some well-known dance institutes and individuals too. Keeping in mind all the wonderful and passionate participants who have already registered we are sure the audience and the community are going to enjoy and have a great time,” Naik said.

The event is free of charge as this is the first time it is being held and Naik wants to see how New Jersey responds to this kind of initiative. For details and to RSVP visit, www.navrangdance.com or contact Varsha Naik at 732-485-7161.