Dallas Teacher Suspended After Anti-Trump Classroom Stunt

From News Dispatches, Posted On : 2017-02-04

An Indian-American school teacher was in the soup last week after she was caught on camera shooting a squirt gun as a video of President Trump at his Inauguration ceremony projected onto a whiteboard.

A CBS news report said Jan. 27 that Payal Modi, an art teacher at Adamson High School in Dallas faced being placed on administrative leave after her controversial 8-second stunt she shot inside a classroom went viral and was watched by tens of thousands of people since it was posted online.

“Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation,” the report said quoting the school as saying in a statement.

Some students felt Modi’s actions were inappropriate, but the majority believed the teacher was just making a joke. “Although her actions didn’t display that she was a good role model, she’s always there and supports my classmates, my peers,” Briana Castillo, a senior at the school, told CBS Dallas.

Leslie Jaimes, a junior, who was in Modi’s class when the teacher pulled out a squirt gun she had taken earlier from a student, told CBS Dallas, “Trump came out and she shot at him, but like, it was just a water gun. It’s no big deal.”