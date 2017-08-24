Dalai Lama, Acharya Muni, Baba Ramdev exhort peace through interfaith dialogues

MUMBAI – The Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni came together, along with other prominent personalities, at a ‘World Peace Conclave’, organized by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti organization, at the NSCI Dome, in Mumbai, earlier this month.

A seminar ‘Unity in Diversity- Indian Heritage’ was held in the presence of the Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev, Dr. Lokesh Muni, Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Moulana Dr. Kalbe Sadiq, Chief Jatthedar Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh, Archbishop Felix Mavhado, P.P Jain Acharya Kulchandravijayji Maharaj, P.P Gurudev Namra Muniji Maharaj, P.P Sadhvi Maynashriji and many more spiritual leaders from India and abroad.

The seminar was also addressed by Indian ministers Piyush Goyal, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, and Purushottam Rupala.

The Dalai Lama said that India and China should work together. He said violence and terrorism carried out in the name of religion is a “very sad”. He urged religious leaders to promote interfaith dialogue to end terrorism and violence.

People need to respect other faiths and strive to see that everyone is the product of deities, or the “same son of God,” he said.

The Dalai Lama pointed out that religious conflicts are escalating not only in the Middle East but also in countries such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka, where violent assaults targeting Muslim minorities have been reported. He said the danger of a third world war is haunting humanity.

The Dalai Lama appreciated that Dr. Lokesh Muni has an action plan for establishing world peace and harmony; he is bringing different religious leaders on one platform to work in an organized manner.

Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Jainacharya Lokesh Muni said organizing such a contemporary seminar in present international scenario is in welfare of society and nation. Presently not only India but the whole world including the US is faced with violence and terrorism.

In the name of religion, caste and community, innocent people are killed in counties like Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Bangladesh, France, Russia every day, he said. There is a need for interfaith dialogue in such situations, as violence and terrorism cannot solve any problem. Violence gives rise to counter violence, he said.

“Religion brings us together, it does not create difference. There is no place for violence and hatred on the path of religion. We can solve every problem through dialogue. It is necessary that we respect others existence and view point as we respect our own others existence and view point. There can be difference of opinions but not difference in hearts,” said Muni.

Baba Ramdev said that yoga is symbol of unity and strength. Yoga brings internal and external peace.

“Yoga is a great gift of India to the world. Indian society is based on pluralist culture. Unity in diversity is its unique feature. Interfaith dialogue is its key. Nonviolence, Peace and harmony begin from here. When religious gurus, political leaders and people from different walks of life give the message of peace and harmony from one platform, it will definitely leave an impact,” he said.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq said that Muslims should come forward to build Ram Mandir Ayodhya. He said that even if they win the case in court they should give the land for building Ram Mandir as it is a matter of faith.

Piyush Goyal said that India has always supported religious unity. People of different religions and faiths live with harmony and brotherhood in various Indian states. Diwali is celebrated together by followers of all religions, and there is a festive atmosphere on Eid and Christmas in the country.

“India is an example of religious tolerance. This Indian culture can be promoted in different parts of the world through religious gurus to establish world peace and harmony,” he said.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, boxing champion Vijendra Singh, were some of the other personalities who attended the meet.