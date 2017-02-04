Daily Soap is My Forte: Tassnim Sheikh

Actress Tassnim Sheikh, who is making her comeback on the small screen after over eight years with upcoming TV show “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”, says she has no qualms in being part of a daily soap as the genre is her forte.

“Daily soap is one genre I relate to very well. It’s my forte. I have done a few shows earlier, so I know how the story moves and how I will lift a character. When I got this offer, everything fell in place for me,” Tassnim told IANS.

Tassnim, who is married to Sameer Nerurkar, took a break from limelight after she got pregnant with her seven-year-old daughter, Tia.

The actress, best known for her roles in popular daily soaps like “Kkusum”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Kumkum” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, says her daughter encouraged her to make a comeback.

“My daughter was the one who encouraged me to make a comeback because she got to know from her friends in school that her mother was an actress,” Tassnim said.

“It was quite a shock for her as she said, ‘Mumma you never told me that you are an actress.’ After some days, she came to me and said, ‘You should go back to work. What are you doing at home?’ So a seven and a half years old daughter encouraged a mother to make a comeback,” she added.

So was she nervous about facing camera after a long gap?

Tassnim said: “Not at all. The day I was coming to shoot for the first, I was very nervous then. One day before I hardly thought about it. But on the shoot day I was thinking how will I do it as it been a long time and things have changed.”

“The moment I entered my make-up, the world got back to where I left. For me, it was that I had opened the book from the page I had left eight years ago.”

Tassnim says during her break, she didn’t get to watch many TV shows.

“I was not able to watch TV shows during my break as I became a mother and was focused on that. As a mother, I feel we don’t try to expose our children to television in the formative years. But I did watch ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ along with her and loved that show,” she said.

“Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi” will be aired on &TV starting from Feb. 6.

