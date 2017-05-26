Cricket fans to compete for cash during 2017 MoneyGram Cricket Bee

Cricket fans will soon test their expertise of the game for a chance to win $10,000 during the second annual MoneyGram Cricket Bee competition. The game includes trivia questions about the history of cricket, key moments, teams, players and other general knowledge.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the 2017 Cricket Bee and as always we enjoy being a part of an initiative that our customers are passionate about,” says Ivy Wisco, MoneyGram’s global marketing strategy leader. “Our South Asian consumers are some of the top senders in the world and we know how much cricket means to them. Sponsoring the Cricket Bee allows us to say thank you to our customers, and build relationships with new customers as well.”

The Cricket Bee was created by leading multicultural firm, Touchdown Media which strives to bring cricket enthusiasts together from across North America.

“Cricket is a passion point for many immigrants and whether one plays the game or not, one always knows a lot of trivia. We hope to bring all cricket lovers together on this platform and encourage the spirit of the game,” said Rahul Walia, CEO, Touchdown Media Inc.

Open to those 18 and older, the contest will begin in July with regional rounds in San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey and Toronto. The top two finalists in each regional round will move on to the finals which will be held in New Jersey on August 12.

The regional contests will have two components, a written test and an oral test. In the written qualifier, contestants will be asked 25 questions. They must get at least 15 correct in order to advance to the oral round. In the oral round, the contest will be held on a miss and out basis; simply if a contestant misses the right answer, they are eliminated.

This year, the initiative has also tied up with several local Cricket leagues across the country including the Bay Area Cricket Association, the Northern California Cricket Association, the Edison Cricket Club, the North Texas Cricket Association and the Bolingbrook Premiere League.

Registration deadline for the regional rounds begin on July 7, 2017. Contestants can register and watch a video detailing and explaining the contest at Cricketbee.com. A sample set of questions and sources will be provided for the participants. Please see the official rules for details.

According to the World Bank, South Asia is the fastest growing developing area in the world. An estimated $112 billion in remittances flowed into the region in 2016. India received more than $62 billion, making it the top receiver country in the region.

