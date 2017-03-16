Cricket fans can now catch VIVO Indian Premier League 2017 on Willow via Sling TV

Sling Staff, Posted On : March 16, 2017 11:08 am

Sling TV has always been the top destination for cricket matches and tournaments, and today through our partnership with Willow TV, our cricket offerings got even stronger. Willow, the leading provider of cricket in the U.S., recently acquired the exclusive media rights for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

As cricket fans know, the IPL is a must-watch league, viewed by millions worldwide. When the season gets underway in April, we want to ensure Sling subscribers don’t miss a second of the action. We’re excited to announce special pricing of our new World Cricket standalone pack, which launches today and is priced at $10. Viewers can get six months of the package for one low payment of $40 or twelve months for $60. These packages include both Willow and Willow Extra and will bring you the year’s hottest matches and tournaments, including the ICC Champions Trophy, India vs. West Indies, India vs. Sri Lanka, India vs. Australia, and other highly-anticipated series coming up later in the year.

In addition to the World Cricket package, you can catch the VIVO IPL 2017 and other matches featuring India through any of our programming packages that include Willow TV. This includes our Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada language packages.

For more information, visit www.sling.com/cricket.

Izabela Slowikowska

Vice President of International Programming

