Corrupt faced consequences: BJP on Lalu’s jail sentence

NEW DELHI – Welcoming the jail sentence to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the BJP on Saturday said the corrupt faced consequences of law, adding there was no political interference.

“Public money was looted from the government treasury. These are out and out black and white cases of corruption. No amount of press conference is going to help Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politically,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson G.V.L Narasimha Rao said.

“What is important to this country is that politicans who have indulged in brazen acts of corruption actually face consequences of law for their corrupt deeds.”

In a tweet, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said BJP’s charges against Lalu Prasad “were vindicated” by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

“Conviction is conviction. Either 3.5 years or 7 years… Our charges against Lalu has been vindicated by the court,” he said.

Refuting the charges that Lalu Prasad was targeted by the BJP, he tweeted: “A.R. Kidwai, Deve Gowda were not BJP men when Lalu was prosecuted in Fodder Scam. Court was monitoring the case. Lalu went to jail during his own rule. Where is bias?”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader K.C. Tyagi criticised the RJD for its lack of faith in Indian judiciary. He also said the development meant an end of an era, which had corruption, nepotism and third-grade non-governance.