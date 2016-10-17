Consulting Company Agrees To Pay $500,000 To Ex-Indian Worker

By a Staff writer

A Chicago-based consulting company has agreed to pay up to $500,000 to a former software engineer from India, settling a lawsuit with the New York-based employee who claimed he was paid less than his American colleagues, according to documents filed in New York state court Oct. 12.

Law360 reported that the company, Accenture LLP, agreed last week to pay the Indian employee Elton Kent, who initially filed the national origin discrimination suit last November after allegedly discovering that his salary was “significantly less” than that of American software engineers at the company.

Kent began working in Accenture’s New York City office in Sept. 2012 as a senior software engineer after being transferred from India. He resigned the next month after discovering that his salary was not at par with his American colleagues.

Law360 reported quoting from the complaint that Kent also purportedly found that his former employer offered better benefits to its domestic software engineers, including paid paternity leave for men and higher allowances when they are transferred between work locations.

Under the settlement Accenture has not admitted any wrongdoing, but has agreed to enter into the deal to “avoid further expense, inconvenience and the distraction of burdensome and protracted litigation,” the report said. The settlement is subject to court approval.

An earlier report said that Kent had asked the court in March this year to certify a class of software engineers, saying he knows of at least 50 employees who were subjected to the same allegedly biased policies.

“Based upon Mr. Kent’s personal observations and knowledge, he is aware of at least 50 employees of Accenture who were subject to the same discriminatory terms and conditions of employment through (the company’s Global Careers Program),” Law360 earlier reported quoting from the motion.