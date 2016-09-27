Consultant, Businessmen On Trump’s New Asian Pacific Committee

By a Staff Writer

Four Indian-Americans from around the country, have been appointed to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s newly formed Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee, according to a Sept, 25 announcement from the campaign.

The 31 women and men on the committee are elected, appointed and grassroots leaders who the campaign says, “will engage Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on relevant issues to these important and vibrant communities.”

Governors Eddie Calvo and Ralph Torres of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands (NMI) respectively, will serve as the APAAC’s co-chairs.

The four Indian-Americans include Puneet Ahluwalia of Virginia, K.V. Kumar from California, Shalabh Kumar of Illinois and Harry Walia, Florida.

Ahluwalia is a lobbyist and international business adviser at the Livingston Group, specializing in energy, defense, cyber security, and infrastructure issues. From 2011-2015, he was a partner with both Franklin Global Group LLC and with Global Political Solutions LLC, two multi-service government relations and business development firms based in Washington DC, his biography on Livingston’s website says. He is on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia, and ‘First Vice Chairman’ of the Fairfax County Republican Committee, as well as a member of the Northern Virginia Republican Business Forum.

Kumar or ‘KV’ is the managing partner at Kumar & Talvadkar, LLC, and serves on the boards of several companies. He is considered a strategist, negotiator, turnaround and connectivity expert. Originally from Bangalore, KV serves on California State Bar Board of Governor’s Committee of Bar Examiners; Small Business Council of U.S. Chamber of Commerce; and California State District Appeals Board among other organizations, according to his company website. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his volunteer work.

Walia, a businessman and Republican activist for several decades, also tried and lost a race for Mayor of Venice, Florida, his hometown, a few years ago. According to a press release from the Republican Indian Committee PAC, He also served as co-chair for the Bill McCollum for Governor campaign; was Sarasota County chair for Marco Rubio’s Senate campaign; finance coordinator for the Bush-Cheney campaign, 2003, among other positions.

“The committee members will support and strengthen ties to each community and provide recommendations on how best to ensure AAPI voices are heard and included in the Campaign,” a press release from the Trump-Pence 2016 campaign. The two candidates will meet committee members “to discuss growing concerns over educational opportunities, employment and the economy, which are of paramount concern to AAPI families across this nation.”