Consulates To Hold ‘Open House’ To Hear Community Concerns

By a Staff Writer

India’s new ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, who took office Nov. 5, announced a new initiative that might help address the concerns of Indian-Americans and non-resident Indians on consular and other issues.

At a reception hosted for him Dec. 4, by the Indian-American community of Greater Washington, D.C., Sarna announced that starting first week of January 2017, the Embassy and the five consulates located in New York, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco will hold an “Open House” once every fortnight. Senior officials would be available at these meetings to attend to grievances of the public on passport, visa and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards in person. The date and time of each open house session will be intimated on the website of the Embassy and the Consulates, a press release from the Embassy said.

More than 350 people attended the reception hosted by the community to welcome the new ambassador and bid farewell to Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, DCM who is proceeding for his next assignment soon as High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka.

In his speech, Sarna hailed the community for its success in various fields of endeavor and highlighted its contributions to strengthening the Indo-U.S. relationship.

Sandhu echoed the views and also stressed on the need to involve Indian American youth in activities aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.