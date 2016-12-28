Consulate Launches Open House For Community Every Two Weeks

In bid to better address community’s concerns and issues relating to, passports and OCI cards, the Consulate General of India, Chicago, has decided to hold an open house every fortnight starting January 2017.

In a public service announcement the consulate said last week that the open house will be held from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on the first Wednesday and 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. on the third Wednesday of every month with effect from January 2017.

The consulate said that if these happen to fall on a holiday, the open house willl be held on the first working day thereafter.

Complaints and grievances pertaining to grant of visas, passports and/or OCI cards will be attended to in the Open House, the announcement said, adding that all are welcome to the open house.