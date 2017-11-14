Consulate hosts meet on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

NEW YORK

The Indian Consulate in New York, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Association of Indian Americans in North America (AIANA) and Gujarat Foundation Inc., organized a program to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of the “Ironman of India” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The program at the Consulate began with a floral tribute by all present to the respected leader. Eminent members of the community attended and shared their views on this occasion.

The Consul General Sandip Chakravarty in his welcome remarks shared the contribution of Sardar Patel in unifying India at the most crucial moment after achieving independence in 1947. He also highlighted Patel’s simplicity and his vision of a united India. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas – National Unity Day pledge was taken by all present.

H.R.Shah, Srujal Parikh of the FIA, Kaushik Amin of the Gujarat Foundation, Suresh Jani and Jagdish Sehwani of OFBJP, Sunil Nayak of the AIANA, Deepti Jani of OFBJP, Mala Shah of the Gujarati Samaj and Dhiren Parikh also contributed their views on the occasion.

A short documentary on the life, achievement and the sacrifice made by Patel was also shown.

It was decided unanimously by all to remember and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel every year in such a way where in not only seniors but the youth and school going children who are not aware of the sacrifice, struggle and the contribution of leaders in shaping independent India, be actively involved.

Some other community members present at the event among included Hirubhai Patel of Gujarati Samaj, Bhadra Butala of Gandhian Society, Gautam Patel of Paramus Gujarati Samaj, Yogesh Shah, Gunjesh Desai and others.