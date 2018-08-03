Consulate General of India, New York Announces Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz

The Consulate General of India, New York has announced a Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz.

The quiz is being conducted to motivate overseas Indian youth to enhance their knowledge about India. It is open for two distinct categories of participants: PIOs & NRIs between 15 to 35 years. All youth in the age group of 15-35 years are eligible to participate.

Topics of the Quiz include – Indian Art, Indian Democracy, Economy, Geography, Personalities in Music and Dance, Science & Technology, Languages & Literature, Education, Tradition of Indian Crafts, Indian Cinema, and Renowned Personalities.

Participants in the quiz will win a chance to visit India.

The first round of the quiz test will open for contestants from September 16-30, 2018.

The last date of registration is September 15, 2018.

Participants can register at: https://www.bharatkojaniye.in/