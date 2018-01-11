Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrates Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas

On January 09, the Consulate General of India in Chicago, celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in downtown Chicago. About 100 members of the community as well as friends of India attended the event, according to a press release from the Consulate.

Consul and Head of Chancery D.B.Bhati, welcomed the guests and participants.

A documentary titled “Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas -2017” was screened at the event. It depicted the direct engagement of Government of India leaders at the highest level with the Indian community all across the world.

India’s Consul General in Chicago Neeta Bhushan, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted the efforts being made by New Delhi to reach out to the Indian community settled abroad. She also highlighted some of the ongoing flagship programs of the government aimed at strengthening engagement with the diaspora and the ways in which the Consulate in Chicago is implementing them.

She also congratulated two Chicago-based Indian-Americans who received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, Dr. Bharat Barai and Dr. Niranjan Shah, and Barai also addressed the gathering.

Others presenta at the event included Mohammed Yusuf, father of Mohammed Akbar who became the victim of gun violence in Chicago on Dec. 6, Ishak Vohra, father of Arshad Vohra, a 19 year old Indian student who was shot dead in a robbery attempt on Dec. 28, and Muzaffer Hussain, Son of Bakar Sayyed who was also shot in the same incident Dec. 28. They spoke highly of the speedy response from the Indian Consulate in reaching out to the victims of the violence and their family members and extending them help during the critical time.

The Consulate also celebrated the Vishava Hindi Diwas immediately after the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas. Some prominent Hindi poets of Chicagoland such as Gurbachan Kaur “Neelam” and Sudaksha recited their poems on this occasion. Their poetry highlighted the sentiments of migrant Indians.