Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrates Independence Day

CHICAGO, IL

The Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrated the 71st Independence Day of India on Tuesday Aug.15 with hundreds of people from Indian-American community and friends of India participating. The Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Richard J. Daley Center that started with Consul General, Neeta Bhushan, hoisting the national flag which was followed by singing of the national anthem of India. Consul General Bhushan read out the address of the President of India. A cultural program was organized where kids presented colorful dance performances depicting different dance forms in India.

The India independence day reception was hosted at the iconic Chicago Cultural Centre. Prominent local dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Indian-American community came. Several Congressmen and Mayors, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, Mayor of Skokie, George Van Dusen, Mayor of Burr of Ridge, Mickey Straub, and Mayor of Carmel, Indiana, James Brainard were among the prominent attendees, a press release from the consulate said.

Representatives from the offices of Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner, Governor of Minnesota Mark Dayton, Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Congressman Bobby Rush, Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel, and many Consuls General from various nations, also attended the event. The reception began with national anthems of India and the U.S, followed by an address by Consul General Bhushan.

Bhushan dwelt on the milestone 70th Independence Day for India being held in the historic city of Chicago, well known all over the world for its multi-culturalism as well as diversity, which in many ways is reminiscent of India. She thanked the dignitaries and guests who travelled from various states and far off cities to join this celebration. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s innovative schemes and initiatives have made India the most favourite destination for investments by global players. His visit to the United States has opened newer vistas of mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries,” Bhushan is quoted saying.

India, Bhushan added, had gone from strength to strength in the last seven decades, experiencing a series of transformations which are so unique not just because of the numbers but because of its implications and ramifications for doing business and interacting with the rest of the world.

“In terms of scientific achievement, the Indian Space Research Organization has recently launched over 104 satellites in a single flight of the PSLV. In terms of humanitarian missions, India carried out one of the largest evacuations of its kind in Yemen, bringing home not just Indians but people from over 26 nationalities,” she said. In addition, India has emerged as a software solution provider for rest of the world and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has launched many initiatives such as Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, Clean India etc. She said that prime minister’s recent visit to the U.S. further strengthened the partnership between the two countries.

Proclamations and messages received from dignitaries were also read out including from the Governor Rauner, Mayor Emanuel, Attorney General Madigan, and Congressman Rush. Krishnamoorthi read the proclamation himself. The ceremony was followed by a cultural program and concluded with a banquet attended by more than 350 people.