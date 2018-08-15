Consulate General of India celebrates 72nd Independence Day

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of India in New York celebrated the 72nd Independence Day of India with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate on Aug. 15.

Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty did the honor of hoisting the flag and he was joined by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Raj Mukherjee, Assemblyman David Weprin, Congresswoman Grace Meng and more than 200 people.

The ceremony was followed by the playing of the Indian National Anthem after which Consul General Chakravorty read out the President Ram Nath Khovind’s Address to the Nation which was delivered on the eve of Independence Day in India.

A short cultural program was held by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and included the singing of patriotic songs and poetry recitations.

Indian American community organizations also made an effort to commemorate India’s 72nd Independence Day by lighting up iconic monuments with the colors of the Indian flag, such as the Empire State Building, Niagara Falls and others.

This year, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) sponsored a seven member group consisting of acclaimed Kathak dancers Sandip Mallick & group with Anuj Mishra and group.

Independence Day celebrations are to continue through the week and into the weekend, including the India Day Parade sponsored by the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY/NJ/CT) on Sunday, Aug. 19 on Madison Avenue from 12 noon onwards.