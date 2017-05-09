Consulate and Tagore Society celebrate Tagore birth anniversary

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 9, 2017 6:33 pm

The Consulate of India and Tagore Society of New York celebrated the 156th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Saturday,May 06,2017 at the Consulate’s Ballroom.

Consul General Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das warmly welcomed the well attended audience with her interesting comments on the life and times of Rabindranath Tagore.

Keynote address was delivered by Dr.Deborah Saleeby-Mulligan of Manhattanville College.

Tagore’s poems,songs,sangeet and Rabindra Nritya were presented by various professional groups during the celebrations. The program ended with dinner.