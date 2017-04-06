Consul General Neeta Bhusha interacts with South Asian media

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 6, 2017 5:17 pm

The Consulate General of India in Chicago organized a briefing meeting with members of the South Asian media at the consulate premises March 29.

Consul O.P.Meena welcomed the guests and introduced the new Consul General Neeta Bhushan, who took charge on Jan. 23.

During her address, Bhushan reiterated her commitment for welfare of the Indian community and diaspora residing in her consul jurisdiction. She briefed the media about her new initiatives which include operation of one dedicated phone line from 09:00 AM- 05:30 PM, immediate response of queries even received on social media, extension of community outreach program to one or two every month and that she herself would be available to meet people during Open House.

She also briefed the media about her meetings with dignitaries which include meeting with Rick Snyder, Governor of Michigan; Dennis Daugaard, Governor of South Dakota; Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota; Terry Branstad, Governor of Iowa; Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi; Evelyn Sanguinetti, Lieutenant Governor of Illinois and Jesse White, Secretary of State of Illinois. She informed the media about her meeting with Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana at the NGA meet hosted by India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Navtej Sarna in Washington, D.C.

She also briefed the media about the incoming & outgoing trade delegations to and from Chicago. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is leading a delegation to Chicago to participate in Road Show May 5 in connection with CPSE-ETF and disinvestment of HUDCO. Rajiv Singh, CEO, Prasar Bharati is coming to Chicago on April 28 to to meet with media organization and public service providers. The proposed outgoing trade delegations include high level mission led by governors of Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois as well as Mayor of Indianapolis to India.

On the sideline, the consul general also briefed the media about the forthcoming events to be organized by the consulate including Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14; birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on June 11; the 3rd International Yoga Day on June 24; India’s 70th Independence Day celebrations on Aug 15; Kala Utsav on Aug. 26 and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on Oct. 2.