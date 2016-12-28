Consul General Ausaf Sayeed Headlines Grand Christmas Banquet

By a Staff Writer

The United Christian Cultural Association celebrated Xmas with full compliments of melodious carols, dance presentations, canticles, inspiring remarks and yuletide sermon at the Bristol Palace in Mount Prospects, Ill. Dec. 16.

The evening celebrations started with the lighting of the Advent lamp led by Ausaf Sayeed, Consul General of India in Chicago. Telugu movie actress Divya Vani opened the evening amid a graceful musical carol.

Addressing the guests, Sayeed spoke about the exceptional contributions made by Christians in India in the fields of education, health care, charity, social empowerment, emancipation of women and their socio-economic conditions, and participation in public life.

He said that Christianity has profoundly helped strengthen the social fabric in India and expressed his appreciation of the UCCA leaders for inviting him and his wife to Christmas celebrations and complimented them for showcasing the spirit of Christmas.

The carol singing with an ensemble of musical accompaniments, including sounds of traditional Indian ‘Dhol’, charmed families and children who relished the joyous canticles of the Christmas.

Actress Divya Vani in her short yuletide sermon explained the significance of Christmas as a day of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ into this world and that which symbolizes Jesus Christ as the personification of Divinity.

In her message Divya Vani said Christmas is a season of great joy as it emphasizes the incredible mystery of the Lord’s coming to earth in the form of a child and destined to offer salvation to the humanity.

In appreciation of her presence and sermon, Divya Vani was honored with a shawl and a flower bouquet.

Earlier, Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, director of UCCA , welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest Sayeed and later joined by UCCA leaders honored the Consul General and his wife by presenting traditional shawls and flower bouquets.

Raju Enoch Pasumarthi, UCCA president thanked the gathering. Emmanuel Neela, vice president, Vasanth Charles, director and Suneeta Christina, Satish Dadipogu Austin D’Souza, Nandan Thogaru and Pravin Neetipudi, offered the Christmas greetings and seasons compliments.

Several church pastors were also present, including Subhadra Vipparathi, the Rev. David Vidyasagar, and the Rev. Samson Purohit who participated in the ceremonies.

The evening celebrations concluded with entire hall shimmering in candle lights as people sang together the traditional Christmas carols “Silent Night” which was followed by the serving of the festive dinner.