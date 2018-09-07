Connecticut man sentenced to prison for tax offences

A Connecticut man, Javed Choudhry, was sentenced Sept. 6, by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford, Connecticut, to eight months of imprisonment, followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release, for conspiracy and tax offenses related to a kickback scheme.

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, noted in a press release that Choudhry, 60, of Glastonbury, Conn., pleaded guilty on May 16, 2017, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Choudhry committed the crimes when he was employed by a construction company based in Stamford, Connecticut, the press release said.

Between 2011 and 2014, Choudhury received between $250,000 and $500,000 in cash kickbacks from construction contractors in exchange for steering them millions of dollars in contracts on construction projects in Stamford, the press release says.

In addition, Choudhry failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service most of the income he received through the kickback scheme.

As part of his sentence, Choudhry is required to pay back taxes of approximately $47,500, plus interest and penalties.