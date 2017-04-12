Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi raises more than $820K in first quarter

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 12, 2017 9:27 pm

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois raised a whopping amount of more than $820,000 in the first quarter of 2017. The first-term Member of Congress from the 8th District of Illinois that includes west and northwest Chicago suburbs has approximately more than $1.65 million cash on hand as of the end of the first fundraising quarter that ended March 31.

A press released issued by Krishnamoorthi’s office on April 7 said “The enthusiastic outpouring of support has been broad, deep, and substantial,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I am honored to serve in the U.S Congress, and I am proud to represent the hardworking men and women of the west and northwest Chicago suburbs.”

Krishnamoorthi was elected to Congress in November 2016 with nearly 60 percent of the vote against his Republican opponent.

A lifelong progressive, Krishnamoorthi is standing up in Congress for working families to grow and strengthen the middle class. He reached across the aisle immediately after getting sworn into office to found the Middle Class Jobs Caucus with Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. The caucus is focusing on ways to grow our economy and work on career and technical education, vocational training, and infrastructure planning.

Krishnamoorthi has also been a leading voice in Congress to call for an independent investigation of the ties between the Kremlin and the White House.

The son of immigrants, the Congressman grew up in Illinois. After college and law school, he became issues director for Barack Obama’s successful U.S. Senate campaign. Krishnamoorthi also served as a founding prosecutor in Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s anti-corruption unit.