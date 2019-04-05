Congressman Krishnamoorthi presides over House of Representatives as Speaker

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) earlier this week became the first Hindu-American to preside over the US House of Representatives, as he oversaw floor debate from the Speaker’s chair.

When serving as speaker pro tempore, meaning “temporary speaker,” a member fills the role of presiding officer of the House in the absence of the Speaker of the House. In effect, Krishnamoorthi took Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair April 1.

“I am honored to become the first Hindu-American to have the honor of presiding over the House,” Krishnamoorthi is quoted saying in a press release, adding, “I’m humbled to have taken on this responsibility and recognize it was only possible through the work of those who came before me and the opportunities our country presents to all of us, regardless of race, religion, and background.”