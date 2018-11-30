Congressional Progressive Caucus elects Indian-Americans to leadership positions

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) chose their leadership for the 116th Congress Nov. 29, putting two Indian-American lawmakers in leadership positions.

The CPC announced it has re-elected Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, and elected Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, as co-chairs. Additionally, the CPC elected Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Washington, as first-vice chair.

“I’m excited to welcome Rep. Jayapal as a Co-Chair of the Caucus and with progressives in Democratic leadership, we will continue to advance our ideas and shape policies that make a lasting and positive difference on the lives of the American people,” Rep. Pocan is quoted saying in the press release.

Jayapal said she was humbled and honored to be made co-chair, and was “committed to ensuring our caucus is as bold and strategic as possible, and that our members have the resources and the ability to stand up for the chance for every American to have real opportunity, to take on the largest corporations and special interests who have corrupted our democracy and to bring real power to workers, women, immigrants and all of those most vulnerable and marginalized.”

“I’m proud to be elected by colleagues today as the next CPC Vice Chair,” said Rep. Khanna. “I look forward to working with Co-Chairs Pocan, Jayapal and all my colleagues to advance a progressive agenda in Congress.”