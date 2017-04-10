Condolence meeting held in New Jersey for former Indian minister P. Shiv Shankar

Posted On : April 10, 2017 5:06 pm

NEW YORK: The Indian community led by APTA (Andhra Pradesh Telugu Association) had a condolence meeting for former Union Minister and Governor P. Shiv Shankar, in Edison, New Jersey, on April 8.

The event was attended by over 100 people at the Nalla Bheem Restaurant.

Shankar rose from very humble background to occupy important positions in the governments of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, according to a press release.

He was also Governor during the regime of P.V.Narasimha Rao and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha in 1998. He was considered a legal czar and expert in constitutional law. He was a strong voice for the weaker sections of the society and was known to be a very principled and ethical man.

The condolence meeting in New Jersey was attended by Shankar’s son Dr. Vinay Shankar and some community leaders.

Rajender Dichpally, the National General Secretary of Overseas Congress, praised the role of Shiv Shankar in getting judicial reforms in India as law minister and also the great progress made in foreign relations during his tenure as India’s external affairs minister under Rajiv Gandhi.

Dr. Vinay said that it was his father’s dream to empower the weaker sections of the society and he will work in fulfilling this objective. He also spoke on the struggle and success achieved by his father.